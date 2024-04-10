Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Expands By 298.9%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 298.9% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

180 Life Sciences Trading Up 11.1 %

ATNFW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 10,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

