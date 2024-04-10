Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Decreases By 77.0%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ABNAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 6,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
