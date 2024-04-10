Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Decreases By 77.0%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ABNAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 6,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

