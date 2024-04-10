Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Decreases By 99.3%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 545,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 14,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $773.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,129.50. AERWINS Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of AERWINS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

