Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Grows By 886.1%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 886.1% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 947,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,347. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

