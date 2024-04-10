Short Interest in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Rises By 21,369.2%

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, an increase of 21,369.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,148,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This is an increase from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.