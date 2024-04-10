Short Interest in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Rises By 21,369.2%

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, an increase of 21,369.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,148,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $29.22.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.