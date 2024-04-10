Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Drops By 97.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

