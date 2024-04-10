Short Interest in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Expands By 318.0%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 318.0% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,636. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CALC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CalciMedica news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 923,486 shares of company stock worth $3,417,047 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALC. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.