Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Decreases By 99.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CareMax Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of CMAXW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,143. CareMax has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

