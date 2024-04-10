Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 76.6%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 685,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of CRKN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,214. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

