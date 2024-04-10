Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Increases By 600.0%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$39.93 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.68. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$39.93 and a 1-year high of C$54.19.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

