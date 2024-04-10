Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Declines By 85.1%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BITS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $75.06.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.