Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Grows By 1,094.7%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, an increase of 1,094.7% from the March 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 6.1 %

ETHE traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,676. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

