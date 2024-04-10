Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Increases By 633.3%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 27,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,065. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

