Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Grows By 50,140.0%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 50,140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 152.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MFV remained flat at $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 23,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,145. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

MFS Special Value Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

