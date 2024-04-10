Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR) Expands By 52,073.9%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 52,073.9% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 155,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,697. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

