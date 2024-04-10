Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Increases By 10,621.2%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 10,621.2% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OpGen Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 199,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

