Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Declines By 99.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 45,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,312,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 147,268,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,442,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

