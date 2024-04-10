Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Declines By 75.0%

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 3,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

