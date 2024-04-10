Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Declines By 95.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WGMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 92,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,167. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

