Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Increases By 791.0%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 791.0% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,394. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2749 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

