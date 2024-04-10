Short Interest in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Grows By 37,441.0%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 37,441.0% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,856,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. 11,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

