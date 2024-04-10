Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Increases By 1,227.2%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 1,227.2% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,118. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
