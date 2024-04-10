Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Decreases By 72.7%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On View

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of View by 110.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of View by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of View by 980.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in View by 9,315.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 947,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 937,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

View Trading Down 35.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 2,060,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,743. View has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

