Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Rises By 5,000.0%

Apr 10th, 2024

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS VCVOF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

