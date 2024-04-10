Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 387.2%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 387.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

