Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Declines By 95.0%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPRB traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 113,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. VPR Brands has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

