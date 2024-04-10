Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Expands By 5,200.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Yamaha Trading Down 0.3 %

Yamaha stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,294. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.