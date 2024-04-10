Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Expands By 5,200.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Yamaha Trading Down 0.3 %
Yamaha stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,294. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.
Yamaha Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaha
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.