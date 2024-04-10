SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,282 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $670.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

