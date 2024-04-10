Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $271,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,163,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD traded down $8.61 on Wednesday, reaching $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 177,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,518. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.53 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.47.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

