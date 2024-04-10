SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.10

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.10 and last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 82343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $116,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,491 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,739.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 42.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth $18,709,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,645,000 after acquiring an additional 155,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

