Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 2.6 %

SKWD traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. 55,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.