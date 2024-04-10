SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.9 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.45 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

