Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Smith Micro Software’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

