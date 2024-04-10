Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $151.55 and last traded at $153.11. Approximately 1,044,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,806,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.58.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $230,003,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

