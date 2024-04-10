SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 88,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 188,517 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.55.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,863,000 after buying an additional 894,411 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.