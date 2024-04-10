SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.04% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $161,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 160.20 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

