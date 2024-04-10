Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,712,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $15.75 on Wednesday, reaching $1,318.33. 503,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,763. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,294.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,095.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $610.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.