Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 952,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

