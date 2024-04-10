Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 5,203.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 251,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

