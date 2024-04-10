Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.44. 576,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,865. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

