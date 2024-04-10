Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HDV traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.38. 85,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,227. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

