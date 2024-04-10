Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 136.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 543,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,536. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.