Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.09. 2,645,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

