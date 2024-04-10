Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 570,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,553. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

