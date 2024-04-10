Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $16.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $927.26. The stock had a trading volume of 116,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,295. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.