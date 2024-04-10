Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Somero Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Somero Enterprises stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.00 and a beta of 0.83. Somero Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.14.
Somero Enterprises Company Profile
