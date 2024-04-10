Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Somero Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Somero Enterprises stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.00 and a beta of 0.83. Somero Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.14.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.