Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

