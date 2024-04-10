Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 923,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,185,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,048,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 261,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sotera Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after buying an additional 600,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.