SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

