SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,379,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

